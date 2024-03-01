Gaza Genocide – EU Parliament Votes for Ceasefire, Rejects Arms Embargo

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the first time, the EU parliament has called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. One day later, however, it overwhelmingly rejected the arms embargo on Israel proposed by the Left Group.

The European Parliament made on Wednesday its first-ever call for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza but one day later, it overwhelmingly rejected the arms embargo on Israel proposed by the Left Group.

Calling for a Ceasefire

In the European Parliament General Assembly, the 2023 report on “Human rights and democracy in the world and the European Union’s policy on the matter” was approved on Wednesday with 265 votes in favor, 253 against and 10 abstentions.

Upon a request from members of the Left group in the parliament, the report’s 62nd article was amended to include the call for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

The newly revised report included a statement urging the European Union, its member states, and the international community to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This marks the first time the EU parliament has called for a ceasefire in Gaza. In a resolution adopted on January 18, a “permanent cease-fire” was linked to conditions such as the release of all prisoners and the dismantling of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas.

During a session in the General Assembly on Tuesday discussing the report, many members expressed criticism over the exclusion of Gaza from the initial draft, accusing the EU of failing to hold Israel accountable for its alleged violations of international law.

Arms Embargo

The European Parliament overwhelmingly rejected on Thursday the arms embargo on Israel proposed by the Left Group.

The group exposed the names of each European lawmaker who opposed the arms embargo on Israel, 393 out of 543 who were present.

“Finally, Europarl_EN has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. But Palestinians need more than parliamentary declarations,” the group said on X, adding:

“For this reason, we demanded an arms embargo, but almost 400 MEPs voted against it.”

Finally, @Europarl_EN has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. But Palestinians need more than parliamentary declarations. For this reason, we demanded an arms embargo, but almost 400 MEPs voted against it.#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/hdS9AN5XJm — The Left in the European Parliament (@Left_EU) February 29, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)