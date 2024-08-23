Preserving ‘Palestinian Lineage’ – Hospitals Prioritize Children, Women amid Continued Massacres

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hospitals said they are prioritizing women and children to preserve the “Palestinian lineage” due to an acute shortage in medical supplies.

The Israeli army continued its attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip in its 322-day-old aggression on the besieged Strip with scores of Palestinian civilians killed and injured.

Meanwhile, doctors said they are prioritizing women and children to preserve the “Palestinian lineage” due to an acute shortage in medical supplies.

New Massacres

The Israeli army targeted areas in the north of Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir Al-Balah in the center of Gaza, Beit Lahia in the north, and Bani Suhaila and Abasan, east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

One Palestinian was killed and others injured in Israeli artillery shelling north of Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Strip.

In Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, a child was injured by Israeli occupation forces gunfire.

In the meantime, multiple injuries were reported by the Palestinian Civil Defense in an Israeli shelling attack on a house in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza.

The roundabout of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis, south of the Strip was also targeted by artillery shelling resulting in scores of injuries amongst the Palestinian civilian population in the area.

Prior to this, medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex in the south of Gaza reported receiving during the night the bodies of three victims including that of a child following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian gathering in Abasan, east of Khan Younis.

Preserve Palestinian Lineage

These developments came at a time when the Nasser Medical Complex announced that they are forced to prioritize the treatment of women and children to preserve the “Palestinian lineage” due to the acute shortage of medical supplies due to the ongoing Israeli aggression and the imposed blockade on the Strip.

The spokesperson of Nasser Medical Complex, Muhammad Saqr, announced during a press briefing that “as medical teams, with the scarcity of medical supplies in emergency departments, we are now focusing on saving children and women to preserve the Palestinian lineage in Gaza.”

Saqr appealed to the free world to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to consent to the entry of medical supplies desperately needed in the Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(WAFA, Anadolu, PC)