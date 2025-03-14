Hamas Agrees to Release Israeli Soldier with US Citizenship, Four Other Bodies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has agreed to release an Israeli soldier with US citizenship, as well as the bodies of four others with dual citizenship.

Hamas has announced that it has agreed to release an Israeli soldier, Aidan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, in addition to the bodies of four others with dual nationality, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The movement stated in a press release today on Friday that it had received a proposal from mediators on Thursday to resume ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and discuss a prisoner swap. It emphasized that it had dealt with the proposal “responsibly and positively.”

Hamas added that it provided its response to the proposal early this morning, which included its agreement to “release the Israeli soldier Aidan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, as well as the bodies of four others with dual citizenship.”

The movement confirmed its full readiness to begin negotiations and reach a comprehensive agreement on the issues related to the second phase, calling for the full implementation of the occupation’s commitments.

Top Hamas official Hussam Badran affirmed earlier today that “the Palestinian people are steadfast and attached to their land, and they will not leave their homeland no matter the position of US President Donald Trump.”

Badran emphasized that “the Palestinian people will thwart all plans of displacement and will remain the shield protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque from the occupation’s attacks and attempts at its Judaization.” He added:

“We are determined to implement the ceasefire agreement in its various stages, and any deviation by the occupation from what was agreed upon will take us back to square one.”

Badran clarified that “Hamas has asked the mediators to ensure that the occupation implements the ceasefire agreement, stops the violations, and completes all the agreed-upon terms.”

He also noted that Hamas welcomes any proposals that contribute to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in a way that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)