Israeli Ceasefire Violations Continue – Drone Strikes Kill Two Children in Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinian children were killed, and two women injured by Israeli drone fire in eastern Gaza City and Beit Hanoun in the north of Gaza on Thursday, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance.

​​​​​​​Citing medical sources, the Anadolu news agency reported that a 2-year-old child was killed, and his mother injured after their tent was targeted by a bomb in Beit Hanoun.

While a three-year-old was fatally shot by an Israeli drone in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

🚨Israeli forces killed two children today in airstrikes on Gaza City and Beit Lahiya. The attacks came as Israel’s blockade on Gaza enters its 13th day, choking off food, fuel, and medical supplies and deepening the humanitarian crisis. https://t.co/sWyAbkb6mP — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 14, 2025

A woman was also injured by drone fire in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, the source reported.

Israeli tanks also fired at the Sanati area and the Al-Farahin neighborhood in Abasan al-Kabira in eastern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Anadolu reported, citing eyewitnesses.

In addition, eyewitnesses said a drone dropped a bomb in eastern Abasan al-Jadida, targeting residential areas, but no injuries were reported.

Three Killed Every 24 Hours

Israel has killed 150 Palestinians—an average of three people every 24 hours—since the ceasefire took effect on January 19, 2025, according to the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

In its latest report, the rights group said its field team has documented Israeli sniper and drone attacks since the ceasefire went into effect, as well as the continued use of the humanitarian blockade “as a weapon of slow death by starvation” in Israel’s military assault on the enclave.

The ongoing killings by the Israeli army are carried out by snipers and drones, including quadcopter aircraft, which target Palestinian civilians,” Euro-Med Monitor said.

“The deadly attacks frequently occur when residents attempt to return and inspect their damaged homes near the so-called ‘buffer zone’ imposed by Israel along the Strip’s northern and eastern borders,” it added.

Phase One of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement expired on March 1, with Israel immediately announcing that all aid will be blocked from entry into Gaza. Since then, Israel has also cut off all electricity and water supply to the Strip.

Over 48,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza that began in October 2023, until the ceasefire agreement brought the onslaught to a halt.

Israel Guilty of ‘Sexual, Reproductive Violence’

A new UN report this week concluded that Israel has increasingly employed sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence against Palestinians and carried out genocidal acts through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.

“The evidence collected by the Commission reveals a deplorable increase in sexual and gender-based violence,” said Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission. “There is no escape from the conclusion that Israel has employed sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinians to terrorise them and perpetuate a system of oppression that undermines their right to self-determination.”

The release of the report, according to a press release, was accompanied by two days of public hearings held in Geneva from March 11 to 12, during which the Commission heard from victims and witnesses of sexual and reproductive violence and medical personnel who assisted them, as well as representatives from civil society, academics, lawyers and medical experts.

The report found that sexual and gender-based violence – which has risen in frequency and severity – is being perpetrated across the Occupied Palestinian Territory as a strategy of war for Israel to dominate and destroy the Palestinian people.

(Anadolu, PC)