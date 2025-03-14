80,000 Worshippers Attend Friday Prayers amid Al-Aqsa Mosque Restrictions 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli soldiers reportedly prevented Palestinians from the northern West Bank governorates of Jenin and Tulkarem from entering Jerusalem, even though they had obtained permits.

More than 80,000 Muslim worshippers performed prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on the second Friday prayer of Ramadan, despite Israel’s restrictions on the entry of Palestinians.

Thousands of Palestinian Muslims pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on the second Friday of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/RLaeSkTqTC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 14, 2025

An Anadolu correspondent in the West Bank reported that the Israeli military reinforced its presence at the checkpoints leading to Jerusalem, scrutinizing Palestinian IDs and denying entry to some under the pretext of lacking special permits.

Special Permits Ignored

Aisha Nazzal, a Palestinian woman from the town of Qabatiya south of Jenin, told Anadolu that the Israeli army prevented her from reaching Jerusalem despite having a special permit.

“Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa are everything to us Palestinians, and freedom of worship is a right, but the occupation disregards everything,” Nazzal said.

🚨 Israel tightens restrictions at Al-Aqsa as 40,000 Palestinians pray on the second Friday of Ramadan. Meanwhile, Gaza is on the brink— UN warns food rations are running out. ⚡ Stay updated with our LIVE BLOG: [insert link] #AlAqsa #Gaza #Ramadanhttps://t.co/gpRb90KyFZ pic.twitter.com/Ia2RYg3KcI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 14, 2025

Another Palestinian, Taysir Balawi, said he was blocked from accessing Jerusalem for no specific reason except that he was from Jenin.

“I obtained a special permit through the Israeli coordinator’s platform, as instructed, and there were no security objections, but when the soldiers saw my address as Jenin, they refused to let me in,” he explained.

Balawi made several attempts to pass through Israeli checkpoints, but each time, soldiers stopped him.

“The Israeli military continues its offensive in Jenin, and if there was something related to me, they would have arrested me, but this is just pressure on people,” he stressed.

Qalandiya Checkpoint

Long lines were seen at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem and Checkpoint 300 south of the city as Palestinians from the West Bank tried to make their way toward Jerusalem, Anadolu reported.

On March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved stricter restrictions on Palestinian worshippers’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Under the new restrictions, only men over the age of 55, women over 50, and children under 12 will be permitted to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, access will be contingent upon obtaining a prior security clearance and undergoing thorough security checks at designated checkpoints.

Hamas’ Condemnation

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has condemned the “continued aggression and arbitrary measures of the occupation, aimed at tightening restrictions on our people during the blessed month of Ramadan.”

Israel’s actions “constitute a dangerous escalation in its religious war, a systematic targeting of Muslim rituals, and a deepening of the judaization efforts affecting Al-Quds and the sanctities.”

“The occupation’s actions against our land, sanctities, and people—particularly the increasing oppression faced by the people of Al-Quds during Ramadan, while settlers are given free rein to carry out further incursions—necessitate a firm Islamic stance to deter the extremist occupation government from its arrogance and disregard for the sentiments and sanctities of Muslims,” the statement added.

Israeli occupation forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, forcibly expelling Palestinians from its courtyards in occupied Jerusalem. #AlAqsa #Jerusalem #Palestine pic.twitter.com/klJlPHCkQw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 14, 2025

The movement called “our people in Al-Quds, the West Bank, and the occupied interior to intensify their presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque, to fill its courtyards with murabitun and those performing i’tikaf, to refuse submission to the occupation’s measures and restrictions, and to continue protecting Al-Aqsa from the desecration of settlers and the systematic judaization schemes.”

