Hamas Calls for Global Uprising against Israel’s Renewed Genocide on Gaza

Hamas condemns Israel’s resumption of its deadly aggression on Gaza, calling it a war of extermination and demanding global accountability.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has called upon the people of Arab and Islamic nations, as well as all free people worldwide, to take to the streets in opposition to the resumption of Israel’s war of extermination against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

This came in a statement issued by the movement early Tuesday morning after Israel resumed its large-scale aggression on the Gaza Strip with a series of airstrikes that killed more than 300 people, the majority of whom were women and children.

In its statement, Hamas declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are resuming their genocidal war against defenseless civilians in Gaza by reversing the ceasefire agreement that had gone into effect on January 19.

A father mourns his young daughter, killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis last night as Netanyahu escalates the genocide. pic.twitter.com/e6bG6XUmc1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2025

The movement further stated, “Netanyahu and his Nazi government are resuming their aggression and genocidal war against defenseless civilians in Gaza. Netanyahu and his extremist government have chosen to overturn the ceasefire agreement and expose the prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate.”

Hamas held Netanyahu and his government “fully responsible for the consequences of this treacherous aggression against Gaza and the defenseless civilians who have endured a brutal war and a systematic policy of starvation (since March 2, when Israel closed the crossings to humanitarian aid).”

Hamas also urged mediators to “hold Netanyahu and his government fully accountable for violating and overturning the agreement,” calling on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to pass a resolution obligating Israel to halt its aggression.

He will not gain the upper hand.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad Movement stated, “The war criminal Netanyahu and his government’s declaration of resumed aggression in Gaza is an attempt to carry out more massacres.”

The movement accused Netanyahu of deliberately undermining all efforts to reach a ceasefire, emphasizing that “this new aggression will not grant the resistance the upper hand, neither on the ground nor in negotiations.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine asserted that “the occupation has committed its crimes and massacres in Gaza with prior planning as part of a comprehensive war of extermination.”

The Front called on “all international parties to take immediate action to stop the war of extermination in Gaza.”

(AJA, PC)