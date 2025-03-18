LIVE BLOG: Hundreds Killed in Gaza as Israel Resumes Genocidal War – Day 529

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed and many more wounded were killed as the Israeli occupation resumed its genocidal war on Gaza, after a hiatus of nearly two months. The extensive Israeli bombing targeted various parts of the Strip.
Australia Calls for Maintaining Ceasefire
AL-JAZEERA: The Australian Prime Minister called for maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, citing the immense suffering in the territory.
Belgium Condemns Israeli Airstrikes
AL-JAZEERA: Belgium’s Foreign Minister condemned Israeli airstrikes and the resulting heavy losses, warning that they threaten the agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Shelters Open in Towns South of Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Israeli public radio reported that shelters were opened in several towns south of Tel Aviv.
Channel 12 stated that major cities, including Yavne, Rishon LeZion, Ramat Gan, Herzliya, and Rehovot, also opened shelters.
Amputations and Severe Blood Shortage in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
The director of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza told Al Jazeera that many injured are undergoing amputations.
Meanwhile, Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis issued an urgent call for blood donations as Israeli attacks continue.
A father mourns his young daughter, killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis last night as Netanyahu escalates the genocide. pic.twitter.com/e6bG6XUmc1
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2025
Israeli Navy Strikes Gaza Shores
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio reported that the Israeli Navy struck targets along Gaza’s shores.
Israeli Security Source: We Will Resume Negotiations Under Fire
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Israeli media quoted a security source saying the government will negotiate under fire to secure the release of captives.
According to Israel Hayom, the source stated, “We are entering a new phase to reach another prisoner exchange deal.”
Father of Captured Soldier: War Renewal Serves the Government
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Army Radio quoted the father of captive soldier Omer Notra, who said that the renewed war serves the government and that captives could become its victims.
UNICEF: Israeli Strikes Hit Displaced Families’ Tents
AP: The Associated Press quoted a UNICEF spokesperson in Gaza, stating that Israeli airstrikes hit tents and shelters housing displaced families.
