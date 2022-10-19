Hamas Declares a ‘Glorious Day’ from Damascus after Meeting Assad

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Hamas delegation arrived in Syria on Wednesday for a first official visit since 2012, the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Palestinian delegates from Hamas and other Palestinian political groups met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a meeting that the Hamas representative described as ‘glorious’.

The meeting comes after Hamas announced in a statement on September 15 that it would restore its relations with Syria, which “has been supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions for decades.”

In a statement following the meeting, the Palestinian group affirmed that al-Assad stressed that the unity of the Palestinian ranks is the guarantee for restoring the rights of the Palestinian people.

According to Al Mayadeen, Hamas deputy political leader Khalil Al-Hayya said that the “meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad marked a glorious day”.

Through the meeting, al-Hayya continued, “we will resume our presence in Syria and work with Damascus in support of our people and Syria’s stability”.

Al Hayya explained that the resuming of ties with Damascus was a unanimous decision by Hamas’s leadership.

“The relations with Syria will give strength to the Axis of Resistance and to all the believers in the resistance,” Al-Hayya stressed.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from other Palestinian political groups.

Al Mayadeen reported that Talal Naji, the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine General Command, expressed his group’s satisfaction with the restoration of relations between Syria and Hamas.

(The Palestine Chronicle)