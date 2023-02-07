55 Palestinian Refugees Killed in Deadly Turkiye–Syria Earthquake

At least 55 Palestinians were killed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkiye and neighboring Syria on Monday.

Faed Mustafa, Palestine’s Ambassador to Turkey, confirmed on Tuesday that 23 more Palestinian refugees have been killed, rising the death toll to 55.

Mustafa confirmed the devastating news to WAFA via a phone conversation.

13 dead bodies were pulled from beneath of the rubbles in the Raml refugee camp in Latakia, five in Jableh, three in Aleppo, and one from the Syrian town of Jindires.

Three Palestinian refugee camps were affected by the massive earthquakes. They include the Raml refugee camp in Latakia, Neirab camp and Handrat in Aleppo; in addition to several other Palestinian communities in the northern Syrian governorates.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)