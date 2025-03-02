Hamas Demands Phase Two of Ceasefire, Slams Temporary Truce Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas rejects the US-proposed temporary truce, calling for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas rejected a proposal by US envoy Steven Witkoff on Sunday for a temporary ceasefire during the month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday.

Hamas called for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel instead.

The movement argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reliance on American proposals to extend the first phase was a clear attempt to avoid honoring the agreement.

Hamas condemned Netanyahu’s decision to halt humanitarian aid, calling it a form of blackmail, a war crime, and a direct violation of the ceasefire deal.

The group urged international mediators and the global community to pressure Israel to end its punitive measures against Gaza’s two million residents.

According to Hamas, Netanyahu is attempting to establish political facts on the ground after the Israeli army failed to do so over 15 months of conflict.

Israel has stopped all humanitarian aid into Gaza, intensifying the blockade on nearly two million Palestinians. Hamas condemned the decision as a “war crime” and a coup against the ceasefire agreement, while Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich called to “open the gates of… pic.twitter.com/VhSkYlKVO9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 2, 2025

The movement also dismissed Israel’s accusations of Hamas violating the ceasefire as baseless.

Top Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi, in a statement to Agence France-Presse, reiterated that Israel’s acceptance of Witkoff’s proposal confirmed that Israel was avoiding its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

Mardawi emphasized that the path to regional stability and prisoner exchanges lay in fully implementing the agreement, beginning with the second phase, which includes discussions on a permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and the release of prisoners as part of an agreed deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office confirmed Israel’s approval of Witkoff’s proposal for a truce during Ramadan and Passover (April 12-20). Under this plan, half of the Israeli captives held in Gaza, both alive and deceased, would be released on the first day of the truce, with the remaining prisoners released if a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which began on January 19, is scheduled to last for 42 days. During this phase, Hamas and other factions released 33 Israeli captives, including eight deceased, while Israel released around 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, out of the 1,900 initially agreed upon.

The second phase of the ceasefire involves the return of the remaining detainees, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a cessation of hostilities.

Hamas has stated its readiness to return all prisoners at once during this phase. The third phase will focus on the reconstruction of Gaza, with the UN estimating the cost to be over $53 billion.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar claimed that Israel cannot proceed with the ceasefire agreement at this time, stating that Hamas’ rejection of the framework is the primary obstacle. He added that Israel had fulfilled all of its obligations until the final day.

(PC, AJA)