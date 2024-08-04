303 Days of War Later – Gaza Resistance Continues to Launch Rockets at Israel

The Israeli occupation authorities opened shelters in Ashdod on Sunday following rocket fire from Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, announced that it had targeted Ashkelon and nearby settlements on the 303rd day of the Israeli genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army confirmed that five rockets were launched from Gaza towards the southern region, with one landing in the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council area.

Israel invaded Gaza 9 months ago but Hamas is still firing rockets towards their territories. Here's an example from today's strike on Ashdod colony. Around 60,000 settlers have permanently left occupied Palestine since October 7th, with numbers rising by the day. pic.twitter.com/HRqYfzURoZ — Abu Handschar al-Bosni 🔻🪂 (@abuhandschar) August 4, 2024

The Israeli army’s statement noted, “Following the sirens that were activated in southern Israel,” five rockets were detected as being launched from the Gaza Strip.

It added that one of the rockets fell in the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council area without causing any injuries.

The army’s statement did not specify whether the other four rockets were intercepted.

According to the Israeli army radio, the rockets were launched from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

