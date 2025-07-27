Hamas: Israel Abandons Talks amidst ‘Extortion and Procrastination’

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya reveals Israel’s withdrawal from recent Gaza ceasefire talks, accusing it of exploiting negotiations for ‘extortion and procrastination’.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya revealed the resistance leadership’s surprise at Israel’s withdrawal from the latest round of negotiations. This came despite significant progress and broad agreement with terms presented by mediators. Al-Hayya stated that “there is no meaning in continuing negotiations under siege, genocide, and starvation” of Gaza’s children, women, and residents.

Al-Hayya provided a detailed account of the negotiation process in a televised address. He emphasized that the resistance leadership demonstrated maximum flexibility over 22 months of arduous talks, prioritizing the people’s interests and aiming to stop bloodshed. He affirmed that the last round saw clear progress and significant agreement, particularly on withdrawal, prisoner exchange, and aid delivery, with positive responses initially received from Israel.

However, al-Hayya described Israel’s withdrawal as a “blatant and exposed” move. He noted that the US President’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, aligned with this withdrawal. Al-Hayya believes this action aims to “burn time” and escalate the genocide against the Palestinian people.

‘Death Traps’

Al-Hayya strongly rejected Israeli demands regarding aid distribution mechanisms. He stated that Israel insists on maintaining an aid mechanism that has become “death traps,” causing the killing and injuring of thousands of Palestinians. He condemned Israel’s insistence on seizing a large area of Rafah for a displacement isolation zone, calling it a “transparent and exposed” plan to facilitate the displacement of Palestinians via Egypt or the sea.

In a scathing critique of superficial international efforts, al-Hayya dismissed what he called the “farcical plays” of air drops. He asserted they are “nothing more than propaganda to obscure the crime,” noting that every five air drops equate to only one small truckload of aid. In contrast to these “farces,” he called for genuine action: opening crossings and allowing dignified aid entry, as guaranteed by international law even in wartime.

Appeals to Arab, Muslim

Al-Hayya issued an urgent appeal to the Arab and Islamic nations, stating that the Palestinian people feel greatly let down. He posed a question: “Has the time not come for the nation to act practically to break the siege on Gaza, to deliver food, water, and medicine to your people and brethren?” He decried the unlimited support the occupier receives while “no hand extends to support our people, even with food and basic necessities.”

Al-Hayya urged Arab and Islamic nations and their components to sever all forms of political, diplomatic, and commercial relations with the Zionist entity. He called on the masses of the nation to express full anger through all means and methods over what is happening in Gaza. He specifically called on the peoples of countries neighboring Palestine to march towards Palestine by land and sea and to besiege embassies.

Addressing pivotal nations, al-Hayya sent a special message to the people of Jordan, describing them as “the land of mobilization and steadfastness.” He urged them to continue their popular uprising and intensify efforts to stop the heinous crime and prevent the Zionist right from achieving its plan for an alternative homeland and the division of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also directed an appeal to Egypt, saying: “O people of Egypt, O leaders of Egypt, O army of Egypt and its tribes, clans, scholars, Azhar, churches, and elites, are your brethren in Gaza dying of hunger while they are on your borders and close to you?” He called on the ‘great Egyptian family’ to make its decisive statement: “Gaza will not die of hunger, and we will not accept the enemy keeping the Rafah crossing closed to the needs of the people of Gaza.”

While criticizing Arab and Islamic silence, al-Hayya praised generous and supportive initiatives. He specifically mentioned military and popular support from “brotherly” Yemen and important and effective initiatives from global movements, including land and sea marches, the Madeline and Handalah ships, the global march towards Gaza, and the first steadfastness convoy that departed from Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya.

Al-Hayya concluded with a message of loyalty to the “steadfast” people of Gaza. He affirmed: “Your right upon us and our nation is great, and we will remain loyal to you and your sacrifices, with God’s help. We are full of hope and certain that this suffering, God willing, will cease, and truth will prevail.”

(AJA, PC)