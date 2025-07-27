“Deceptive Moves”: Hamas Rejects Israeli Aid Strategy, Urges End to Siege

Hamas says Israel’s airdrops and corridors are aimed at whitewashing war crimes, not ending the hunger crisis in Gaza.



The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to whitewash its image and deflect growing demands to end its starvation policy in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group said the recent measures announced by the Israeli occupation constitute nothing more than “starvation management” and will not resolve the ongoing hunger crisis, which has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians.

Hamas described the entry of food and medicine into Gaza as a “natural right and humanitarian necessity” to avert what it called a man-made catastrophe imposed by the “Nazi occupation.”

It condemned Israel’s airdrop of humanitarian aid as a “deceptive move” aimed at improving its public image while continuing to enforce the siege and starvation policy—measures that, according to the group, have caused the deaths of over a thousand Palestinians and amount to a blatant war crime.

Gaza requires approximately 500 trucks daily to meet the needs of starving Palestainains. Remember, Gaza is not starving they are being starved. pic.twitter.com/PmHzgp5fdS — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Pal9) July 27, 2025

The movement warned that Israel’s strategy of controlling aid through airdrops and restricted humanitarian corridors is endangering civilian lives.

It stressed that the only way to end the crisis is to halt the aggression, lift the blockade, and reopen land crossings to allow the free flow of aid under UN supervision.

Hamas also called for sustained international and grassroots pressure to break the siege and stop the ongoing genocide, cautioning against falling for what it called Israeli propaganda.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office reiterated that the Strip requires at least 600 aid trucks daily to meet basic humanitarian needs. It called for the immediate reopening of crossings as the only viable solution to the crisis.

The Israeli military announced the opening of what it termed “humanitarian corridors” starting Sunday, allowing UN aid convoys to pass. It also declared a “humanitarian ceasefire” in certain densely populated areas of northern Gaza, to be observed daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until further notice.

Despite these announcements, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that six more Palestinians died from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of such deaths since October 7, 2023, to 133.

(PC, AJA)