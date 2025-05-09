Hamas Welcomes Election of Pope Leo XIV, Urges Continued Solidarity with Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Arab and Palestinian leaders have welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, urging him to take a moral stand on the ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza.

Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas sent its congratulations to the new Pope Leo XIV and voiced hope that he would follow his predecessor Pope Francis in his solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The late Pope Francis, who died last month aged 88, had been outspoken on the suffering in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by a 19-month war.

Israel’s genocidal war, marked by mass killings, destruction, starvation, and forced displacement, has continued in defiance of international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the military operations in the Strip.

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet the faithful for the first time as the 267th Pope. pic.twitter.com/tsA1a0XSOM — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

While delivering an overall message of peace, the new Catholic Church leader has yet to set out a strong position or to make clear whether he will maintain Francis’ commitment to Gaza and other specific crises.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement extends its sincere congratulations and blessings to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his election as head of the Catholic Church,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We wish him success in fulfilling his spiritual and humanitarian mission amid the tragedies and disasters afflicting the world—foremost among them the ongoing brutal Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

“We deeply value the courageous humanitarian positions expressed by the late Pope Francis, his repeated solidarity with the Palestinian people, and his rejection of the occupation and its repressive policies.”

The election of Pope Leo XIV—formerly Robert Prevost, a cardinal from Chicago and the first American to hold the papacy—was met with messages of congratulations and hope from across the Arab world.

Official statements were issued by Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Palestine, and Lebanon, in addition to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, voicing hopes that the new pope would support peace in the world and the region.

At 69, Pope Leo XIV is the first to take that name since the 19th century. He appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver his first speech as pope.

(PC, AJA)