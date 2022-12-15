Palestinian Authority Targets Hamas-Linked Students, Activists in Arrest Campaign

Palestinian Authority security forces have arrested scores of civilians across the West Bank this week in a “politically motivated” campaign of arrests during the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas, The New Arab reported.

PA security forces summoned and detained over 30 students from Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Hebron in the days leading up to Wednesday’s commemorations due to their alleged links to the Gaza-based Islamist movement.

Palestinian rights groups condemned the campaign as illegal, saying that the authorities had targeted the civilians due to their political affiliations.

“We have documented the arrests of tens of activists and student leaders,” said the Independent Commission for Human Rights Palestine.

“We remain extremely concerned at the manner in which these arrests took place – using excessive force and intimidation against the families of detainees during their arrest.”

“Defence lawyers have all noted how files have been devoid of arrest reports, or any of the usual filings that would go along with such serious detentions,” said Lawyers for Justice.

Earlier in the week, The Palestinian Authority (PA) had warned Hamas activists in the occupied West Bank against celebrations for the movement’s 35th anniversary, according to Israeli media reports.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)