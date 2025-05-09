Trump Meets Privately with Israel’s Ron Dermer ahead of Middle East Visit – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer at the White House on Thursday and discussed the nuclear talks with Iran as well as the war on Gaza, Axios reported, citing two sources briefed on the meeting.

The meeting was not made public by the US or Israel, Axios said, and “took place ahead of the fourth round of nuclear talks” between the US and Iran on Sunday in Oman. It also comes ahead of Trump’s trip to the Middle East on Monday.

Axios described the meeting as “somewhat unusual” as “presidents don’t typically meet with foreign officials who are not the head of state or government.”

‘Private Meeting’

Dermer, described as a “close confidant” of the Israeli Prime Minister, also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, in which he expressed Israeli concerns, the report noted, citing a source with knowledge. On Thursday, he had several meetings at the White House, including the one with Trump, it said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump had met Dermer, Axios reported, who said it was a “private meeting.”

The meetings took place two days after Trump announced that the US would suspend airstrikes against Yemen’s Ansarallah movement. According to Axios, the Israeli government was “blindsided” by the announcement.

It cited one Israeli official as having said that “We were shocked that the Trump administration didn’t tell us anything and we learned about it from the television.”

Israel’s ‘Limited Influence’ on US

Axios said that the latest developments “raised concerns about the likely limits of Israel’s influence on the U.S. approach to nuclear talks with Iran. Netanyahu is skeptical of diplomacy and wants Trump to consider a military option.”

Trump, however, reiterated on Thursday that he was trying to work out a nuclear deal with Iran without having to use military force, the report said,

Citing a well-informed source, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday that the US administration is exerting intense pressure on Israel to finalize an agreement with Hamas, ahead of Trump’s visit to the region next week.

According to the source, Washington considers the agreement “as a matter of great importance” and has warned Tel Aviv that “if Israel does not move forward together with the United States toward an agreement, it will be left on its own.”

Axios reported that Israel, meanwhile, has set the end of Trump’s trip as the deadline for a new captive and ceasefire deal, and “is threatening a massive operation to flatten and occupy the enclave and displace its entire population if no deal is reached.”

Tensions ‘Escalating’

Tensions between Trump and Netanyahu appear to be escalating, according to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom.

Citing sources with sources close to Trump, the report revealed that Trump “is disappointed” with Netanyahu.

“Relations between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the US president have reached a low point with mutual disappointment on both sides,” according to the report.

While previous reports highlighted Netanyahu’s own discontent with Trump, sources now say the feeling is mutual.

(PC, Axios)