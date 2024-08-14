GAZA LIVE BLOG: US Approves Huge Arms Deal | Massacre in Al-Maghhazi | Thousands of Soldiers Wounded – Day 313

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States approved more than $20 billion in major arms sales to Israel, including F-15 fighter jets and thousands of tank and mortar shells. Three people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Ministry reported that every month they receive more than a thousand soldiers who were injured in the war. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,790 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,702 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, August 14, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AMOS HOCHSTEIN: A diplomatic solution is urgent because hostilities have escalated between Israel and Hezbollah. The tension between Israel and Lebanon has been prolonged and a diplomatic solution is possible.

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it has targeted the Israeli base of Nireya with Katyusha rockets in retaliation to the Zionist regime's criminal attack on the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon. — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) August 14, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the espionage equipment at the Matla site with appropriate weapons, which led to its destruction.

LAPID: Ben Gvir’s goal is to ignite a fire in the region that will lead to the killing of Israelis.

HAARETZ: Diplomatic pressure is being exerted on the International Criminal Court to delay issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Wednesday, August 14, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Clashes broke out between police and Haredi youth who refuse military service at an army camp in the Galilee.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 547 Lebanese were killed and 1,765 wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 8.

The lsraeli aggression on Gaza Strip continues for the 312th day in a row. pic.twitter.com/VaRpOuYOmc — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: 14 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli occupation raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Every month we receive more than a thousand soldiers injured in the war. 68% of those injured are reserve soldiers.

CHANNEL 12: An anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards the settlement of Metulla without activating the sirens.

Wednesday, August 14, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces shelled areas in the west and north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip with artillery.

Wednesday, August 14, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

🚨12-hour-news-recap: ⚫️Four people were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of Al Nuseirat refugee camp! ⚫️Two people were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of Al Maghazi refugee camp! ⚫️Three people were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of Jabalia refugee camp! ⚫️Two people were KILLED in… pic.twitter.com/0prC2OXO2w — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) August 9, 2024

WSJ (citing US officials): Washington may postpone negotiations if an Iranian attack occurs.

Wednesday, August 14, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

GALLANT: Our enemies and friends alike notice the strength of our relationship with Washington and its influence on the Middle East and the world. US assistance with arms is especially important these days.

The US approval of a deal to supply Israel with weapons was a “clear message to those who threaten our common interests.” Earlier on Tuesday, the US State Department approved the sale of F-15 jets to Israel for more than $18 billion, and a possible deal to sell it advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles. The US State Department also approved a potential sale of tactical vehicles to Israel worth $583 million, and a potential sale of artillery shells worth $774.1 million.

Wednesday, August 14, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the settlement of Holit, in the Gaza Strip envelope.

(The Palestine Chronicle)