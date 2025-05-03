Hate Crime: Man Who Killed 6-Year-Old Palestinian-American Boy Gets 53 Years

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Illinois landlord who killed six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and attacked his mother in a hate-motivated stabbing has been sentenced to 53 years in prison.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was found guilty in February of murder and hate crimes for killing Wadih Fayoum and wounding Hanan Shaheen in 2023, shortly after the outbreak of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The attack took place in Plainfield, around 40 miles from Chicago, where Czuba had rented rooms to the family. Prosecutors said he targeted them because of their Muslim faith.

Czuba had denied the charges, but jurors reached a unanimous guilty verdict in under 90 minutes.

Czuba, appearing frail in a red jail uniform, declined to make any statement during the hearing, according to the BBC.

The trial featured emotional testimony from Shaheen, who recounted how Czuba, incensed by the situation in Gaza, had confronted her and declared that she “must die” because she was Muslim.

A 71-year-old American man in the US state of Illinois kills a 6-year-old Muslim child of Palestinian origin:

The child’s name is (Wadih Fayoum) The mother’s name is Hanan Shaheen. They are Americans of Palestinian origin. pic.twitter.com/ZI2AkTzZq1 — Dr. A. Murshid الدكتور/ عبدالإله عبدالرحمن مرشد (@murshid_eyad2) October 16, 2023

Prosecutors said Czuba forced his way into their home and stabbed Shaheen more than a dozen times before turning on her son and stabbing him 26 times.

Photos from the crime scene and statements from responding officers, who found Czuba outside with blood on his body and hands, were key pieces of evidence.

The Facts

Soon after the murder, the sheriff’s office said in a statement that the boy, who was pronounced dead in the hospital, was stabbed 26 times with a large military knife.

Shaheen suffered more than 12 stab wounds to her body and remained in the hospital on Sunday, but her condition was stable.

The suspect reportedly shouted “you Muslims, you must die” before the stabbing, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The two victims had been living on the ground floor of the house for two years, and the suspect was the owner of the house.

Wadih Fayoum murdered by Joseph Chuba in October 2023

Victim of hate Crime, Killers trial began yesterday in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4tmaPUxXCV — Essmaa Itim/ اسماء اتيم/ Palestine is my home 🇵🇸 (@AsmaITIM4) February 26, 2025

Rising Anti-Palestinian Sentiment

The killing drew widespread attention and sparked renewed outrage over rising anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian sentiment in the US.

According to CAIR, “Islamophobia has reached an all-time high nationwide”.

“Unlike past years, where American Muslims were often targeted specifically for their faith, 2024 saw a broader pattern in which Muslims, alongside Palestinians, Arabs, Jews, African Americans, and Asian Americans, were targeted for their opposition to genocide and apartheid,” CAIR said in a recent report.

The report also highlighted that many complaints “stemmed from employees, particularly minority groups, being punished or smeared for speaking out against Israel’s occupation of Palestine and its treatment of Palestinians”.

(PC, US Media)