‘We Are All Aysenur’ – Seattle Marches for American Activist Demanding Justice

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Seattle in Washington State on Saturday in memory of American activist of Turkish descent Aysenur Ezgi who was killed by Israeli occupation forces on September 6 in Beita, in the Nablus district in the West Bank.

The protesters, who gathered at Westlake Park in downtown Seattle to pay tribute to the activist, chanted and held banners demanding justice for the 26-year-old woman.

The gathering kicked off with a moment of silence in memory of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and speeches that paid tribute to the young woman and condemned the Israeli crime, according to KING TV (channel 5), a television station in Seattle, Washington, affiliated with NBC.

📍Seattle, Washington Massive crowds joined a pro-Palestine march in Seattle to condemn the Israeli crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding justice for Aysenur Eygi, an American solidarity activist shot dead by the IOF. Via: PSL Seattle pic.twitter.com/KHwczlMNNL — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 8, 2024

“Today is all about her because we all loved her,” Aziz Junejo told KING TV.

Junejo told the TV channel that Ezgi was active in the movement for a free Palestine and was part of the University of Washington protest earlier in the spring, expressing the grief the whole community is feeling and devastation over her loss.

“For them just to shoot her in the head, it’s a targeted kill, it’s murder and we are deeply saddened by this,” Junejo told KING TV.

During the memorial gathering protesters held the young activist’s pictures and signs that read: “Aysenur Ezgi Martyred For Palestine Rest in Power”, “Justice 4 Aysenur”, “Today We Are All Aysenur”, “Resistance is Not Terrorism! Free Palestine!”

Taylor Young who is with the ‘Shut it Down Coalition for Palestine’ told KING TV that the absence of Ezgi is deeply felt by the community.

“We all got to know her through the encampments, through the various actions the community has organized for Palestine so if you’ve been to them, you probably know her,” she said.

According to the TV channel, the protesters marched from Fourth Avenue along Pine Street to Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle.

“We will not stop showing up until we see a totally liberated Palestine,” Young vowed while speaking to KING TV.

“What she is, is an embodiment of what so many of us are trying to do which is to endlessly and ceaselessly do everything you can to fight for the liberation of people,” she added.

The young woman stressed that they are gathered in memory of Aysenur Ezgi and to “demand an end to the occupation, demand and arms embargo, demand the release of all Palestinian political prisoners.”

Aysenur’s Murder

Aysenur Ezgi died on Friday from critical head injuries after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The activist – an American of Turkish descent – was shot in the head with live ammunition while participating in the weekly protest against illegal Israeli settlement expansion, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent from the West Bank reported.

Medical sources confirmed that she was immediately transported to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite extensive efforts by medical staff, she succumbed to her severe injuries.

The American activist’s murder was condemned worldwide.

The family of the Turkish-American activist has urged the US government to order an independent investigation into her death.

“A U.S. citizen, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House’s statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Aysenur’s killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate,” Ezgi’s family said in a statement.

“We call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a U.S. citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties,” they added.

The United Nations reiterated the family’s request demanding an independent investigation into the killing.

The UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said at a news conference on Friday: “I can tell you that we would want to see a full investigation of the circumstances and that people should be held accountable.”

