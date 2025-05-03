Egypt Refers Activist to State Security Prosecution over Pro-Israel Remarks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Political activist Dalia Ziada is under investigation by Egypt’s State Security Prosecution over public remarks defending Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Egypt’s Public Prosecutor has referred a case against political activist Dalia Ziada to the Supreme State Security Prosecution, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Ziada is accused of collaborating with Israeli entities and jeopardizing national security by making public comments seen as justifying Israel’s war on Gaza and casting doubt on Egypt’s long-standing support for the Palestinian cause.

The complaint references statements she made to international media outlets, including Israeli television, in which she allegedly defended Israeli military actions in Gaza and diminished Egypt’s regional role.

It also calls for an investigation into her meetings and communications with Israeli officials, some of which were shared on her social media platforms.

Ziada is also linked to the Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs, a think tank reportedly aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Dalia Ziada is an Arab traitor who works for the US and Israel governments. That’s why Zionists love her. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lCPgcBKgHY — Serge BrooK (@SBrook_) April 8, 2025

Her conduct has been described as “a direct attack on the principles of the Egyptian state” and as serving “its enemies,” with some demanding that her Egyptian citizenship be revoked.

Ziada, who left Egypt in late 2023, has come under heavy criticism for her pro-Israel stance.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth published in April 2024, she said Arab states should support Israel “if they think rationally,” and described Israel as “fighting a war on behalf of the entire region.”

She said she had faced accusations of treason and had been targeted by Islamists, lawyers, and members of parliament.

The newspaper reported that she moved to the United States and joined the Jerusalem-based think tank in May 2024.

During the interview, she attributed the tension in Egyptian-Israeli relations to Cairo, stating that “Israel was shocked by Egypt’s stance.”

In response to calls for revoking her citizenship, Ziada said: “My Egyptian nationality cannot be taken from me. I am as Egyptian as the pyramids and the Nile.” She expressed gratitude to the Israeli public, saying: “You have always been good friends to me.”

According to Watan, Ziada described the October 7 operation by Palestinian resistance as a “horrific massacre,” and stated that Hamas’s actions “cannot be justified in any way.”

She claimed that Israel’s military response is legitimate and likened it to what “any democratic state would do when facing a similar attack.”

Despite the genocidal war on Gaza and the mounting civilian death toll, Ziada has dismissed these concerns, instead criticizing Arab media for what she described as “bias toward the Palestinian narrative,” claiming that such coverage “hinders peace efforts.”

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, MEMO)