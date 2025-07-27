Heavy Israeli Casualties Reported in Southern Gaza Operation

At least three Israeli soldiers were killed in Khan Yunis as resistance fighters ambushed a military unit using tunnel tactics and explosive devices.

The number of soldiers killed in what they described as a “difficult security incident” in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, has risen to three, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army only acknowledged the deaths of an officer and a soldier from the Golani Brigade following the detonation of an explosive device in the area on Saturday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, a military source stated that both soldiers were killed when an explosive device was attached to an armored personnel carrier in Khan Yunis. The same source added that another officer sustained injuries in the blast.

Israeli media noted that these casualties do not include personnel killed while conducting engineering operations inside the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced it had expanded its operations in Khan Yunis, claiming its forces had eliminated a group of fighters in the city.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for targeting two Israeli armored vehicles with explosive devices planted inside their cockpits. After the vehicles caught fire, a third was struck with a Yassin 105 missile in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

According to Al-Qassam, fighters observed a military bulldozer attempting to bury the burning vehicles to extinguish the flames, while helicopters landed nearby to evacuate the wounded.

Israeli media platforms reported that a military unit had walked into an ambush by resistance fighters in Khan Yunis. The incident was described as “severe”, with public appeals issued for prayers for the soldiers’ safety.

Although Israeli military censorship has restricted the publication of details about the operation, several outlets reported that a Nimar armored personnel carrier was struck by an explosive device.

The reports added that resistance fighters emerged from a tunnel, attached the device to a Tiger armored vehicle, and withdrew, leaving at least four Israeli soldiers dead and several others seriously wounded.

