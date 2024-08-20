Like a Liberation Army – Resistance Roundup – Day 319

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Increasingly, Resistance operations against the Israeli military in Gaza are carried out in the form of joint operations, involving mostly Al-Qassam and the Al-Quds Brigades.

The new tactics suggest that the Palestinian Resistance now behaves as a unified liberation army, as opposed to various Resistance groups that may coordinate but ultimately operate independently.

This phenomenon is more apparent in Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, and Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, though the tactic is used elsewhere.

A video shared by Palestinian resistance on Tuesday is a case in point.

In the newly released footage showed the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, broadcast scenes of Israeli vehicles being targeted with Al-Yassin 105 in the refugee camp of Al-Shaboura in the center of Rafah.

The Brigades said that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

The footage showed the targeting of Israeli vehicles from inside demolished buildings, as well as the targeting of an Israeli military vehicle that had opened fire at Resistance fighters, before being hit.

The footage also showed a number of fighters from both groups firing mortar shells at Israeli soldiers and military vehicles penetrating into the camp.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the front lines, our fighters reported that they successfully targeted a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near Al-Quds Open University in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a zionist force fortified inside a house next to Al-Qadisiya School with a TBG shell, and targeting another zionist force fortified inside a house with a TBG shell and an anti-personnel shell in the western camp of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

“At dawn yesterday, Monday, Al-Qassam fighters successfully engaged in combat with a zionist special forces unit at point-blank range using hand grenades and machine guns. Our fighters confirmed killing three of them in the Canada area of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

“After returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a D9 military bulldozer with a Sadmiyya explosive device near the Red Housing Junction in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded a gathering of zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers who were advancing in the vicinity of Omar Al-Agha School in the Al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Younis, with a barrage of mortar shells.

Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing scenes of an operation carried out in cooperation with Al-Qassam Brigades, targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles penetrating the Al-Shaboura neighborhood, in the center of Rafah city. pic.twitter.com/NlzQ2WcViv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 20, 2024

“We, in cooperation with the Omar Al-Qasim Forces and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, bombed the supply line in the Netzarim axis surrounding the Turkish Hospital with 107mm rockets and mortar shells.

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes from its fighters targeting, in cooperation with the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, the soldiers and vehicles of the zionist enemy penetrating Al-Shaboura neighborhood in the center of Rafah city.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against sites and the deployment of the Israeli enemy army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 20-08-2024, as follows:

“1. Targeting the command center of the Golan Division 210 in the Nafah barracks, along with the artillery regiment headquarters and the armored brigade of Division 210 in the Yarden barracks, with intense rocket salvos, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attack on the Bekaa region.

“2. At 10:15, targeting the Branit barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“3. Targeting the headquarters of Division 146 in Jaatoun with Katyusha rocket barrages, in response to the assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Deir Qanun Ras Al-Ain.

“4. At 15:15, targeting the espionage equipment at the Jal Al-Alam site with appropriate weapons, resulting in its destruction.

“5. At 15:35, targeting the Marj site with rockets weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“6. At 19:40, targeting the Ramia site with heavy artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

BREAKING: 🇵🇸🇱🇧 Hamas in a message to Hezbollah: "It is time for the axis of resistance to move and work to eliminate "Israel" from existence" – Sky News Arabic pic.twitter.com/GzHpwF8zgl — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) August 20, 2024

“7. Targeting the Shoumera barracks and the deployment of enemy soldiers in its vicinity with Katyusha rocket barrages, in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Al-Dhahira.

“8. Targeting the Metat barracks and the deployment of enemy soldiers in its vicinity with a Katyusha rocket barrage, in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Al-Dhahira.

“9. Launching an aerial attack with squadrons of attack drones on the command center of the 7th armored brigade of the Golan Division 210 in the Katzavia barracks, targeting the positions and quarters of its officers and soldiers, hitting the targets accurately, in response to the attack on the Bekaa region.

“10. Targeting the Ya’ara barracks (headquarters of the Western Brigade 300) with a Katyusha rocket barrage, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of Naqoura.

“11. At 22:20, targeting the Birkat Risha site with heavy artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“12. The air defense unit of the Islamic resistance confronted a hostile zionist warplane that violated Lebanese airspace in the southern region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat towards occupied Palestine.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)