Horrific Massacres in Nuseirat: Israel Bombs Homes, Targets Aid Seekers in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 50 Palestinians were killed since Tuesday morning, many while trying to access food amid relentless airstrikes and shelling across the Strip.

At least 51 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn Tuesday, with the majority of casualties reported in the vicinity of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported, citing hospital sources.

Once again, Israeli forces opened fire on crowds of starving civilians gathered at aid distribution points, leaving several dead and wounded. Medical sources said 11 people were shot while attempting to access humanitarian aid.

Al-Awda Hospital reported that 30 Palestinians were killed overnight when Israeli warplanes bombed residential buildings in the new camp north of Nuseirat.

Many of the victims arrived in pieces, according to medical staff. Al-Aqsa TV said 10 bodies, including women and children, were recovered from one of the bombed homes this morning.

A small number of trucks entered Gaza—insufficient even for the needs of a small portion of the population—after many long months of closed crossings and a starvation war. This comes despite the claims of the occupation, which has killed hundreds of Palestinians as they tried to… pic.twitter.com/4nqjQcLqKX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 29, 2025

This bombardment followed yet another massacre in the same area the previous day, when dozens of hungry civilians were killed while trying to collect food in southern Gaza.

Artillery shelling resumed this morning north of Nuseirat, while Israeli drones also struck homes in Al-Bureij refugee camp nearby.

In Khan Yunis, a large crater was left behind in the Japanese neighborhood following heavy shelling overnight. Photos from the scene show widespread destruction in residential areas.

Elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, occupation forces continued to target starving people. Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that eight civilians were killed and 30 were injured by Israeli fire near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

Around the same time, 10 Palestinians were wounded in an airstrike at Nabulsi Junction in Gaza City, where they had been waiting for food.

In Gaza City, Israeli artillery pounded the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods early this morning. Two Palestinians were also killed and others were injured in an airstrike on an apartment block in the western part of the city.

The daily death journey. Hundreds risk their lives under fire and bullets just to reach humanitarian aid from the 'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation', while famine tightens its grip on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DxnwWeETJ7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 29, 2025

Further south, Israeli strikes resumed in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, with tanks firing toward zones stretching into Rafah.

On Monday, Israeli forces targeted a crowd near an aid center reportedly run by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” near Khan Yunis, killing and injuring dozens. Graphic images shared by Palestinian media show bodies of the slain piled at the Nasser Medical Complex.

Hospital sources in southern Gaza said at least 10 people were killed and around 40 were injured in Israeli shelling of Al-Yabani and Al-Mawasi areas.

In total, hospitals reported that 92 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on Monday alone, including 40 people seeking food.

Since Israel resumed its military assault in March, over 8,700 Palestinians have been killed and 33,000 others wounded, including 1,157 aid seekers, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

(PC, AJA)