LIVE BLOG: 100 Killed in Gaza as World Leaders Discuss ‘Two-State Solution’ in New York – Day 661

Israeli forces killed nearly 100 Palestinians across Gaza in the last 24 hours, including scores of people seeking aid.
Meanwhile, as mass killings and starvation continue, a high-level UN conference—co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia—convened in New York to revive the two-state solution.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 59,733 and injured 144,477 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Hunger Strike Declared After Handala Ship Seized
AL JAZEERA: Passengers aboard the Handala ship declared a hunger strike after the Israeli Navy seized the vessel. He added that those detained were treated harshly by Israeli security forces at Ashdod port.
92 Killed Today by Israeli Fire, Including 41 Aid Seekers
GAZA HOSPITAL SOURCES: Medical sources in Gaza said that 92 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since this morning, including 41 people who were waiting for humanitarian aid.
White House: Trump’s Gaza Aid Plan to Be Announced Later
NBC: The White House said details of President Trump’s aid plan for Gaza will be announced at a later time.
Government Office: Most of Gaza Aid Trucks Looted with Israeli Complicity
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Out of 87 aid trucks that entered Gaza today, most were looted in what officials described as systematic and direct Israeli collusion.
French FM: Israel’s Actions Fuel Terrorism
FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY: Jean-Noël Barrot condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza, calling them unjustifiable. He said Gaza’s bodies bear the scars of famine and terror, and accused extremist settlers of inciting hatred and denying Palestinians the right to exist.
UN Conference on Palestine Opens amid Gaza Genocide, Starvation
Haaretz: Netanyahu Plans Gaza Annexation to Appease Coalition Partner
HAARETZ: Sources said Prime Minister Netanyahu intends to present a plan to annex parts of Gaza in an attempt to keep far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich in the coalition. The plan reportedly has support from the Trump administration and was shared with US Senator Marco Rubio.
Netherlands Announces Measures Against Israel
AL JAZEERA: The Dutch caretaker government proposed new sanctions on Israel, including a possible travel ban on ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. The foreign minister summoned the Israeli ambassador and is considering recalling the Dutch envoy to Tel Aviv.
Israeli Minister Threatens Resignation over Gaza War Strategy
CHANNEL 12: The Israeli Minister of Settlements threatened to resign unless Netanyahu clarifies how he plans to achieve victory in Gaza.
Palestinian Fighters Attempted to Breach Israeli Base in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s public broadcaster reported that resistance fighters tried to storm a fortified military site belonging to the Kfir Brigade in Khan Yunis.
UN: Aid Delivery Requires Ceasefire and Lifting of Restrictions
OCHA SPOKESPERSON: The UN called for the opening of all crossings and the lifting of restrictions to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, stating that effective distribution is not possible without a ceasefire.
88 Palestinians Killed Today, Including 40 Aid Seekers
GAZA HOSPITAL SOURCES: At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since dawn today, including 40 people seeking humanitarian aid.
