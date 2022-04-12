How to Make Qatayef: Recipe and Photos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle joined a Palestinian vendor in Gaza as he was making delicious Qatayef – semolina flour pancakes – which are very popular throughout the Middle East, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Make sure to view all the photos, before attempting to follow the recipe below to make your own Qatayef:

One, make the batter: To make the batter for these ‘pancakes’ you will need flour, fine semolina, powdered milk, water, dry ‘instant’ yeast, baking powder, and sugar. A pinch of Mahlab powder would make it even tastier, but if you are unable to locate it, it is not an essential ingredient. Two, in a small bowl, combine the baking soda with ½ cup of water and stir. Three, pour three cups of water into a blender along with the remaining ingredients (aside from the baking soda mixture). Blend well and then leave it to rest for 15 to 45 minutes. Four, you can now add the baking soda mixture, and mix for 4-5 seconds. Five, To cook your Qatayef, you will need to heat a large non-stick pan. Finally, pour two tablespoons of batter per qatayef. When you see bubbles from your pancakes and the top appears dry, you can remove it. It is not necessary to flip it, as this kind of pancake is only cooked on one side.

You can eat your Qatayef like this or you can stuff them with a variety of delicious fillings, including nuts or sweet cheese.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)