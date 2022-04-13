Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Lawyer in Nablus (VIDEO)

A Palestinian lawyer was killed, and 17 others were injured, during an Israeli military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Health Ministry said that Mohammad Hasan Assaf, 34 – an attorney with the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission – succumbed to the critical injuries he sustained after he was shot by Israeli forces in the chest.

BREAKING | The #Palestinian Ministry of Health says a Palestinian young man, Mohammad Hasan Assaf, 34, has died of wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire earlier today in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/1Csj7OlTVY — Kuffiya (@Kuffiya3) April 13, 2022

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that five Palestinians were shot with live bullets, while five others were shot with rubber bullets.

He added that a citizen was burnt by a gas bomb and another got bruised after being run over by an Israeli military vehicle.

Eight others suffered from suffocation during the confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb.

Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of Palestinian young man Mohammad Hasan Assaf, 34, who was shot dead today by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli raid of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank./QN pic.twitter.com/NQ9vWGIbts — Middle East News (@Draganov313) April 13, 2022

Israeli forces stormed the towns of Beita, al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, and Urif, south of Nablus, in addition to the eastern area of Nablus.

The occupation forces also detained a number of youths.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)