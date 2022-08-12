WATCH: Jewish Settler Rams Car into Member of Fatah Revolutionary Council

August 12, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Yotam Ronen, via Activestills.org)

A Jewish settler rammed his car into Palestinian activist Bayan Al-Tabib on Thursday evening during a peaceful protest against settler attacks on Palestinians, Anadolu news agency reported.

The attack took place on the main road linking the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the Israeli-occupied northern West Bank. Al-Tabib, who is a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, was unable to get out of the car’s way in time.

According to Khairy Hannou, an activist in the Popular Resistance Committees, Al-Tabib had a foot amputated at a local hospital following the aggression.

“Dozens of settlers gathered to attack the Palestinian protesters and seize Palestinian flags,” explained Hannoun. “The [Israeli] soldiers also attacked the Palestinians, even though they were the victims. Soldiers fired gas and stun grenades at them, which led to breathing problems for some.”

The peaceful protest had been called by Fatah, the Popular Committee against the Wall and Settlements, the National Action Committees, and local committees in response to the repeated attacks by the occupation army and settlers against the local Palestinians.

According to the UN, Jewish Israeli settlers have carried out 380 attacks against Palestinians and their properties since the beginning of this year. At least 81 Palestinians have been injured in the attacks, and just under 300 properties have been damaged.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*