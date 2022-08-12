WATCH: Jewish Settler Rams Car into Member of Fatah Revolutionary Council

A Jewish settler rammed his car into Palestinian activist Bayan Al-Tabib on Thursday evening during a peaceful protest against settler attacks on Palestinians, Anadolu news agency reported.

The attack took place on the main road linking the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the Israeli-occupied northern West Bank. Al-Tabib, who is a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, was unable to get out of the car’s way in time.

The moment a settler ran over a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Bayan al-Tabib, during a protest against the illegal settlements in front of Izbat al-Tabib village, east of Qalqilya." 11.8.2022

According to Khairy Hannou, an activist in the Popular Resistance Committees, Al-Tabib had a foot amputated at a local hospital following the aggression.

“Dozens of settlers gathered to attack the Palestinian protesters and seize Palestinian flags,” explained Hannoun. “The [Israeli] soldiers also attacked the Palestinians, even though they were the victims. Soldiers fired gas and stun grenades at them, which led to breathing problems for some.”

The peaceful protest had been called by Fatah, the Popular Committee against the Wall and Settlements, the National Action Committees, and local committees in response to the repeated attacks by the occupation army and settlers against the local Palestinians.

According to the UN, Jewish Israeli settlers have carried out 380 attacks against Palestinians and their properties since the beginning of this year. At least 81 Palestinians have been injured in the attacks, and just under 300 properties have been damaged.

