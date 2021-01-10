Hundreds of Israelis Resume Weekly Protests against Netanyahu (VIDEO)

Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Hundreds of Israelis resumed their weekly demonstrations last night against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving Israeli leader to resign over corruption charges and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” calling on Netanyahu to step down.

The protest in Paris Square in occupied Jerusalem near Netanyahu’s official residence came as Israel was entering a third national lockdown imposed against the backdrop of a surging coronavirus outbreak.

The months-long protests began last spring when Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to form what they called an emergency government focused on managing the health and economic challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Their partnership has been paralyzed by infighting, and a pair of lockdowns hit the economy hard, sending unemployment skyrocketing to double-digit figures.

Netanyahu has been facing long-running charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes. His trial was scheduled to resume this week but was postponed indefinitely amid the tighter restrictions.

