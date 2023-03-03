Hungary Denies Reports about Moving Embassy to Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Photo: via MEMO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hungarian President Katalin Novak denied on Friday Israeli media reports that Budapest was ready to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Reuters news agency reported.

The Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel said on Friday that Hungary would have moved its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, “apparently in a special gesture to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban.”

The move would have made Hungary the first European Union country to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

“In Hungary, a decision so far has not been made on moving our embassy in Israel,” Novak reportedly said during a press conference in the Czech Republic capital of Prague.

Reuters reported that “an Israeli foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment”.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Reuters)

