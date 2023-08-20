Hungary to Manufacture Combat Drones with Israel, German Company

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Photo: European People's Party, via Wikimedia commons)

Hungary has signed an agreement with Israeli and German companies to manufacture combat drones jointly, Israeli media reported.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a new combat vehicle factory in south-west Hungary on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are to be produced in cooperation with Israeli defense technology company UVision and an unspecified German company.

“If I heard about a country that produces and develops military technology together with Germans and Israelis, I would think twice about messing with them, and that’s good news for every Hungarian,” Orban stated at the ceremony.

The partnership with the Israeli company is the latest result of the strong relationship Orban’s government has with Tel Aviv, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having described Orban as a “true friend of Israel” back in 2018.

