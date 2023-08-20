As Islamophobes Burn the Quran, Palestinians Memorize It, in Full – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As the desecration and burning of the Holy Quran carried on unabated in some European countries, Palestinian Muslims are busy memorizing it, in full.

The Palestine Chronicle attended a special and unique day, in fact, the largest of its kind anywhere in the Arab and Muslim world: the mass memorization of the Quran.

1,471 people, all Quran memorizers of all ages, took part in the “Safwat al-Hufaz 2” project.

Participants began to recite the Holy Quran soon after the dawn prayer.

The session continued throughout the day and into the night.

Children, women, and youth took part in the Quran memorization event.

Gaza is known for having one of the largest populations of Hafiz – people who memorize the Holy Quran in full – in the world, proportionate to its population of 2.2 million people.

Quran memorization events are often held throughout Palestine.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)