Lapid Blames Netanyahu for Delay in Captives’ Release as Scores Protest in Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid reportedly held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for delaying the release of captives from the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, hundreds of Israelis have protested in central Tel Aviv and Jerusalem demanding the government finalize the captive exchange and ceasefire deal.

On Monday, the spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, announced that the next detainee exchange set for February 15 will be delayed due to Israel’s violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas’ position came in response to Netanyahu, who constantly says he does not want to move to the next phase of the agreement,” Lapid told Israeli radio 103FM, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Negotiations for the second phase were scheduled to start last week, but Netanyahu refused to send his negotiators to Qatar until he met with US President Donald Trump.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronot, cited by Anadolu, Netanyahu and Trump agreed on the guidelines of the second phase of the Gaza deal. This reportedly included the expulsion of Hamas leadership from Gaza, the dismantling of the group’s armed wing, and the release of all captives from Gaza.

Security Cabinet to Meet

Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the fate of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Lapid called for “a single-stage prisoner swap” instead of “small doses,” warning that the current method “means killing the hostages.”

“Netanyahu and his government are working to derail the agreement to save time,” the opposition leader said.

According to Anadolu, Israel estimates that 76 Israelis are still held in Gaza, but does not know how many of them are dead or alive.

Israel, however, holds over 10,000 Palestinians in its jails amid reported torture, abuses and medical negligence

Trump’s Remarks

Further complicating the situation, Trump threatened the cancelation of the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas if all the captives in Gaza were not released by Saturday “at 12 o’clock.”

“All hell is going to break out,” Trump said should all of the captives not be released.

“All of them,” he added, “not in drips and drabs.”

Trump 🇺🇸 decides to destroy the prospects of an end to the Gaza 🇵🇸genocide. “If all 🇮🇱 hostages are not returned by Saturday at 12 O’Clock let all Hell break out” Collective punishment

Annexation The Hague should issue a warrant against Trump today. pic.twitter.com/Z5gJ8I0vqR — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) February 11, 2025

Abu Obeida explained that the Israeli occupation forces had failed to honor the terms of the deal over the past three weeks, including preventing the return of displaced people to northern Gaza and targeting them with shelling and gunfire.

He also emphasized that the Israeli authorities had also obstructed “the entry of relief supplies in all their forms according to what was agreed upon, while the resistance has implemented all its obligations.”

“The handover of the Zionist prisoners, which was scheduled for Saturday, February 15, will be postponed until further notice, until the occupation fulfills its commitments,” the spokesperson declared.

Scores Protest

On Tuesday, the families of Israeli captives in Gaza demonstrated in West Jerusalem to demand the government complete the captive exchange agreement with Hamas.

Scores of Israelis blocked a main highway in the city ahead of a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fate of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Israeli Channel 12 reported, according to Anadolu.

Families of Israeli hostages demonstrated in Jerusalem, demanding the continuation of the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas • Protesters blocked Highway 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, urging Netanyahu’s government to finalize the agreement and bring back… pic.twitter.com/lAoNo0357T — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) February 11, 2025

A statement by the captives’ families accused Netanyahu of “procrastinating and doing everything” to sabotage the agreement.

On Monday night, hundreds of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv, Anadolu reported.

The protest initially marked the birthday of hostage Alon Ohel, who remains captive in Gaza for a second year. However, after Hamas announced the release of the sixth batch of captives scheduled for Saturday until Israel fully complies with the agreement, more demonstrators joined, pressuring Netanyahu’s government to uphold the deal.

Anadolu cited the Israeli news site Walla as reporting that protesters set fires and lit torches, blocking both directions of Begin Road near the Kirya, Israel’s Defense Ministry headquarters, causing major traffic disruptions.

Accusations of Sabotage

Protesters chanted “Bring Them All Back Now” and “Enough War,” and held signs condemning the government’s handling of the deal.

Some accused Netanyahu of sabotaging the agreement, yelling, “The Israeli government wrecked the deal” and “Netanyahu wrecked the deal”.

As the humanitarian crisis worsens, Gaza’s local authorities have urged international mediators to pressure Israel into implementing the humanitarian provisions of the ceasefire, allowing adequate aid into the besieged enclave. So far, those efforts have failed, Anadolu reported.

The ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, will be implemented in three phases.

Under the first phase – lasting six weeks – 33 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza were to be released in exchange for 737 Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

The second phase is expected to facilitate the release of the remaining Israeli detainees, while the third and final stage will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction and the return of the remains of Israeli captives who died in custody.

(PC, Anadolu)