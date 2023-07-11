Illegal Jewish Settlers Seize Home of Sub Laban Family in Jerusalem’s Old city (VIDEO)

Illegal Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, broke into the house of the Sub Laban family and forcibly evacuated its residents. (Photo: via WAFA)

Illegal Jewish settlers seized on Tuesday the house of the Sub Laban family in Jerusalem’s Old City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces broke into the family house and forcibly evacuated its residents while detaining the activists supporting the family.

According to the Ramallah-based human rights organization Al-Haq, the Israeli occupation authorities recently “served 68-year-old Nora Ghaith and her 72-year-old husband Mustafa Sub Laban a compulsory eviction notice, ordering them to vacate their home”.

For more than 40 years, the Sub Laban family has been involved in a legal battle against illegal settler groups and Israeli occupation authorities, to expel them and seize their home.

Several years ago, illegal Jewish settlers seized an upper part of the building, while the house of the Sub Laban family remained in the middle of the building, which was surrounded by settlements on all sides.

The family rented the house in 1953 from the Kingdom of Jordan, and was granted protected lease rights, but after the occupation of Jerusalem, it was placed under the management of the so-called Custodian of Absentee Properties, claiming that its ownership belonged to the illegal settlers, which was categorically denied by the family.

