In Leak Recording, Israel’s Ben-Gvir Tells Far-Right Supporters to Push Agenda Cautiously

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is on track to take a key post in Israel’s incoming government, has warned supporters not to try to move too quickly with his agenda, Reuters news agency reported on Sunday.

Israeli Army Radio aired a recording from an internal Jewish Power meeting in which one lawmaker discusses a proposed bill for deporting those who voice solidarity with militants.

Ben-Gvir responds: “Let’s say that tomorrow morning… a family member comes along and praises the action of Doctor Goldstein, then they should be thrown of out the country?”

That referred to Baruch Goldstein, a Jewish settler who identified with the ultranationalist Jewish group Kach and massacred Palestinians in Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994.

The attack prompted Israel to outlaw Kach, to which Ben-Gvir also once belonged.

“Every bill you propose has very, very broad consequences and impacts,” Ben-Gvir says in the recording.

“If you know what the impacts are and you know what needs to be done – I’m with you. But first, everything must be understood,” Ben-Gvir said.

Queried by Army Radio, Ben-Gvir verified the recording.

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu last week promised Ben-Gvir a post as security minister with expanded powers over police in Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

