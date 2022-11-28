Israeli Hospital Fires Palestinian Doctor for Giving Sweets to Injured Palestinian Kid

The Israeli Hadassah Hospital has fired Palestinian doctor Ahmad Mahajnah on Sunday after he gave sweets to a Palestinian injured kid, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The hospital dismissed Mahajneh, a heart and lung surgeon and a resident from the city of Um al-Fahem inside Israel after he gave sweets to Ahmad Abu Quteish. The injured Palestinian minor is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem in October.

Activisits slammed the hospital’s decision saying it’s an example of racism against all Arabs and Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)