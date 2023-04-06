By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Multiple rockets were launched on Thursday from Lebanon toward northern Israel, following the Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli army said in a statement that “a missile was launched from Lebanon towards Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted.”

However, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that 100 rockets were launched from Southern Lebanon within 15 minutes.

Watch: Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern ‘Israel’, this afternoon, a day after Israeli forces’ brutal assault on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian worshipers observing the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/pQ2QUEs04F — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 6, 2023

Al-Jazeera correspondent said that warning sirens sounded in the area located at the border with Lebanon. He added that the Israeli artillery retaliated by bombarding southern Lebanon with a number of shells.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was “receiving continuous updates about the security situation,” according to a statement released by his office.

Lebanon’s Resistance movement Hezbollah said on Thursday that it would support “all measures” taken by Palestinian groups against Israel.

“Hezbollah forcefully denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Al-Aqsa mosque compound and its attacks on the worshippers,” the group said in a statement.

Israeli occupation forces attacked and forcefully evicted Muslim worshippers from Al-Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem early on Wednesday, leading to many injuries and hundreds of arrests.

After smashing windows in the Mosque, the occupation troops fired stun grenades before storming the holy shrines, beating up people and handcuffing worshippers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)