UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold an emergency closed session on Thursday to discuss Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The joint request came from Palestine and Jordan, with the support of the United Arab Emirates and China-

It comes after the brutal attack by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestinian worshippers in Al-Qibli mosque early on Wednesday.

Palestinian worshippers were forcefully removed from the holy compound to clear the way for the storming of Jewish settlers marking the Passover holiday of the Muslim holy site.

(PC, WAFA)