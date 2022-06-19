In Photos: BDS’ Israeli Apartheid Week in Gaza Emphasizes Cultural Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement’s branch of the Gaza Strip organized a festival on June 16, to mark the Israeli Apartheid Week.

Several cultural activities, including Dabke dances and a theatrical performance, were organized as part of the festival, which was attended by many Palestinian activists.

The BDS website defines the Israeli Apartheid Week as “a tool for mobilizing grassroots support on the global level for the Palestinian struggle for justice”.

In 2022, it was specifically dedicated to “shed light on the role of culture, and art in particular, in decolonizing our minds in our collective struggles against cultural appropriation and oppression”.

The BDS movement is a Palestinian-led effort that promotes boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions against Israel, to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)