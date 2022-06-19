In Photos: BDS’ Israeli Apartheid Week in Gaza Emphasizes Cultural Resistance

June 19, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
The BDS movement’s branch of the Gaza Strip organized a festival to mark the Israeli Apartheid Week. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement’s branch of the Gaza Strip organized a festival on June 16, to mark the Israeli Apartheid Week.

Several cultural activities, including Dabke dances and a theatrical performance, were organized as part of the festival, which was attended by many Palestinian activists.

The BDS website defines the Israeli Apartheid Week as “a tool for mobilizing grassroots support on the global level for the Palestinian struggle for justice”.

In 2022, it was specifically dedicated to “shed light on the role of culture, and art in particular, in decolonizing our minds in our collective struggles against cultural appropriation and oppression”. 

The BDS movement is a Palestinian-led effort that promotes boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions against Israel, to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*