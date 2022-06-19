Al Mubadara Celebrated in Gaza with a Vow to Continue with the Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Many Palestinian activists, civil society representatives and leaders of political groups in Gaza celebrated the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Palestinian National Initiative.

What is known as Al Mubadara in Arabic – meaning the Initiative – was launched on June 17, 2002, as a ‘democratic third force’ that offers Palestinian society an alternative to the political polarization in Palestine, which is dominated by two main groups, Fatah and Hamas.

The Palestine Chronicle attended the Gaza event and spoke to Nabil Diab, an official in Al Mubadara.

“On the 20th anniversary of its launch, the movement wants to convey a strong message of national unity among the political, patriotic and social components of the Palestinian people,” Diab said. “This is necessary to build our struggle between Gaza, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem and confront the arrogance and criminality of the Israeli occupation.”

“The movement also calls on the international community not to turn a blind eye to the reality of the crimes of the Israeli occupation against our people and land. Israel must be held accountable and its crimes under international law must be prosecuted,” Diab added.

“Another message is to our people: rallying around national unity is the best way to achieve freedom and independence for our land and our demands of freedom and justice.”

The rally was also attended by leading Palestinian representatives of various political movements. The current Israeli violence in Gaza and Jenin in the West Bank parts was a recurring point.

“The Israeli aggressions against our people continue, as Israeli warplanes bombed several locations in Gaza Saturday morning,” leading Islamic Jihad member, Ahmed al-Mudalil told the Palestine Chronicle.

“Despite all of this, (Israel) failed to defeat the determination and resolve of our people, who continue to challenge the (Israeli) occupation in the occupied territories, especially in Jenin,” al-Mudalil added.

“The Palestinian people have every right to resist Israel’s brutal occupation, and we will fight with all our might to liberate our occupied homeland. The resistance groups will not just stay on the sidelines as Israel continues to attack our people and our holy sites,” he concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)