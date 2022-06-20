Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians, Including Journalist, High School Student

Israeli forces on Monday detained at least 10 Palestinians, including a journalist, a high school student, and a 61-year-old man, during raids at their homes in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Israeli soldiers detained Palestinian journalist Musab Qafishe, and two other people.

Israeli occupation forces arrested high school Palestinian student Ahmed Al-Naasan from the village of Al-Mughayer in Ramallah at dawn today, denying him to attend his final exam. pic.twitter.com/MhQGry3lov — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 20, 2022

In the Ramallah governorate, Israeli soldiers detained four Palestinians from various villages, including the activist Fakhr Rantisi, a former prisoner, and Ahmed al-Naasan, a high-school student who was sitting for his “tawjihi” matriculation exam.

The forces also detained three people from Bethlehem city, including a 61-year-old man and his 28-year-old son, from the Dheisheh refugee camp.

Amid tension, Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian young man in the vicinity of Damascus Gate, Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/MBLMuimmbP — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 19, 2022

Later reports on Monday said Israeli forces also detained two Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

Further reports said soldiers detained today two Palestinians at the southern fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)