IN PHOTOS: Exclusive Images from Three Great Palestinian Mosques in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the gallery below, the Palestine Chronicle features three of Gaza’s major mosques, the Great Omari Mosque and Sayed al-Hashim Mosque in Gaza City, and the Martyrs Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The photos were taken hours apart, all featuring Muslim worshipers conducting a special prayer on the 27th night of Ramadan, which many believes to be the Night of Power mentioned in the Quran. Muslims believe that the Night of Power, or Lailat al-Qadr is the holiest night of the year, based on the Quranic verse: “The Night of Power is better than a thousand months”. (Quran 97:3)

Great Omari Mosque

The Great Omari Mosque is the largest and oldest mosque in Gaza. Located in Gaza’s Old City, the mosque is particularly famous for its minaret, which is octagonal on top and square-shaped at the bottom, typical of the Mamluk architectural style.

Sayed al-Hashim Mosque

Sayed al-Hashim Mosque, or simply Hashim Mosque, is also located in Gaza’s Old City. It contains the tomb of Hashim ibn Abd Al-Manaf, the great-grandfather of Prophet Mohammed, which is located under the dome of the mosque.

The Martyrs Mosque

The Martyrs Mosque, formerly known as al-Qassam Mosque, is located in the Nuseirat refugee camp. It was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in 2014. The bombs killed several Palestinians and wounded others. It destroyed the mosque entirely, except for a single minaret that remained standing. It was later rebuilt by the residents of the refugee camp.

(All photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)