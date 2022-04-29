42 Injuries as Israeli Forces Storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Compound (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces on dawn Friday stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and injured 42 Palestinian worshippers, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that heavily-armed police stormed the mosque compound via the heavily-guarded Bab al-Maghariba Gate, occupied the rooftops of several buildings, and fired rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades and tear gas canisters towards the worshippers, injuring 42.

A large number of #Israeli soldiers attack a #Palestinian young man in #Jerusalem's Al Aqsa. (Video: Ahmad Al Qurna) pic.twitter.com/UlYJrQo8XZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 29, 2022

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that its medics provided treatment to 42 people, mostly with upper-body injuries, and transferred 22 of them to al-Makassed Hospital. It confirmed that police initially denied medics access to the compound and brutally assaulted a medic, inflicting bruises across his body.

Isreali forces have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound every Friday since the beginning of Ramadan.

Rescued by his father as israeli troops try to abduct a Palestinian teenager at Qalandia checkpoint queuing to get into al-Aqsa Mosque pic.twitter.com/QQSpBqNQYX — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 29, 2022

Al-Aqsa is located in East Jerusalem, a part of the internationally recognized Palestinian territories that have been occupied by the Israeli military since 1967.

