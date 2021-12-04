Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishermen, Farmers in Gaza

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Israeli navy and army opened fire on Saturday at Gaza fishermen and on farmers at the southern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli navy opened fire and water hoses at fishing boats sailing five nautical miles across from Rafah coast, damaging at least one boat but without causing any injury, and forcing the fishermen to return to shore.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers stationed at army watch towers east of Khan Yunis also opened fire at Gaza farmers working on their lands and bird hunters, east of Khuzaa town, forcing them to leave the area. No one was hurt.

Israelis forces constantly harass fishermen and farmers at border areas and prevent them from earning a living.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

