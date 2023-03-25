In Photos: First Friday Tarawih Prayers in Gaza

March 25, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinians perform Tarawih prayers at Al-Khalidi Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians performed Tarawih prayers at Al-Khalidi Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan. 

Tarawih prayers are special Sunnah prayers that involve reading long extracts from the Holy Quran and performing long prayers. 

Al-Khalidi Mosque is located on the beach north of Gaza City. It was built in 2010 and its architectural design is inspired by the Ottoman era. 

The mosque’s spacious yard can host nearly 500 worshippers. The mosque is also topped by two minarets and a huge dome.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*