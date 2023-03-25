In Photos: First Friday Tarawih Prayers in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians performed Tarawih prayers at Al-Khalidi Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan.

Tarawih prayers are special Sunnah prayers that involve reading long extracts from the Holy Quran and performing long prayers.

Al-Khalidi Mosque is located on the beach north of Gaza City. It was built in 2010 and its architectural design is inspired by the Ottoman era.

The mosque’s spacious yard can host nearly 500 worshippers. The mosque is also topped by two minarets and a huge dome.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)