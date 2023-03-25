One in Critical Condition: Three Occupation Soldiers Injured in Attack Near Huwwara

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Israeli soldiers have reportedly been injured in an armed attack near the town of Huwwara, south of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli media sources, said that the condition of one of the soldiers is critical.

Israeli media said that armed men, driving in a speeding car, have opened fire at a group of Israeli occupation soldiers. The wounded soldiers have reportedly been taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv.

تغطية صحفية: "اللحظات الأولى بعد إصابة اثنين من الجنود الإسرائيليين بعملية حوارة جنوب نابلس". pic.twitter.com/5X9RLurzpU — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) March 25, 2023

Palestinian eyewitnesses in the area said that the occupation army has shut down some of the roads that lead to the city of Nablus and has imposed a siege on the area.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian young man near Huwwara suffered broken limbs after he was beaten by Israeli soldiers.

Soon after the Huwwara attack, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the armed wing of the socialist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We call on the Palestinian people .. to be united .. and to unify their ranks in solidarity with the resisting Palestinian front .. until freedom and independence are achieved,” the Brigades said in a statement.

The town of Huwwara has been the scene of a massive Israeli Jewish settler attack in recent weeks. On February 26, Jewish settlers burned many homes belonging to Palestinians, killing one Palestinian and wounding over 100 more.

(The Palestine Chronicle)