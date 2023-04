By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In preparation for the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Fitr, shoppers in Gaza flocked to the markets, purchasing food, toys, clothes, and other supplies.

Eid Al Fitr 2023 is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent spent the last day of Ramadan at a Gaza market and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)