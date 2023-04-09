Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Qalqiliya

A Palestinian young man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Saturday night during confrontations between Israeli occupation forces and unarmed Palestinian civilians in the town of Azzun, near the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilia, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Ayed Azzam Saleem, 20, died shortly after being critically injured by Israeli gunfire in the abdomen and chest in the town of Azzun.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli occupation soldiers directly fired at young Palestinians who were demonstrating at the entrance to the town in protest of the daily Israeli atrocities in occupied Palestine.

Saleem, who was first reported critically injured, was rushed to the nearby Darwish Nazzal Public Hospital where he was later announced dead.

The latest Israeli crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 95, including 17 children and an elderly woman.

(WAFA, PC)