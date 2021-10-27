IN PHOTOS: Gaza Kickboxers Display Skills, Show Promise

October 27, 2021 Articles, Features
Two Palestinian Kickboxers spar in decisive match. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

The Palestinian Union for Kickboxing in Palestine – the Southern branch – concluded its Full Contact Championship for Youth, with the participation of 53 young kickboxers from various clubs throughout the Gaza Strip.

The competition was held at the Nasr Club in Gaza City. The Gaza event was held simultaneously with a similar competition in the city of Al-Bireh, in the West Bank.

The Shabbab Gaza Club has won first place after strong competition, in which the Shabbab Al-Shujayeh and Al-Jala’ Sports won second and third places respectively. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

