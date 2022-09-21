Palestinian Political Groups Reach Agreement to End ‘Tension’ in Nablus

The Factional Coordination Committee in Nablus announced on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached to end the tension in the West Bank city, Anadolu news agency reported.

Tensions rose on Monday after the Palestinian Authority security services arrested a young man affiliated with the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

The agreement was announced by Nasr Abu Jaish, coordinator of the committee, a group that includes the PLO groups. “All parties,” he explained, have agreed on the deal.

Palestinian Authority forces arrested two resistance fighters, Musaab Shtyeh and Ameed Tuleibeh on Monday. Resistance groups demanding their release or escalations of civil disobedience will ensue in Nablus. This is Huwwara pic.twitter.com/R0XlqpnOVQ — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) September 20, 2022

Abu Jaish told Anadolu that those behind the agreement included senior security officials, Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan and city dignitaries.

“This will close the file of the detainee, Musab Shtayyeh, and lead to the formation of a committee of personalities from institutions and initiatives in Nablus to work on visiting him, following up on the conditions of his detention, and work towards a timeframe for his release.”

Abu Jaish pointed out that the agreement also provides for looking at the issue of individuals wanted by the Israeli occupation as a national issue, and not having the Palestinian security services pursuing them for security reasons.

The agreement stipulates the release of individuals arrested in connection with the recent events, with the exception of those violating private property and those arrested on charges of theft.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)