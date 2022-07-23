In Photos: Gaza’s Artistically Able Generation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the first time in Gaza, people with disabilities are embarking on a new journey of healing and recovery from the scars of war through theatrical art.

During the latest Israeli aggression on the besieged Strip, in May 2021, over 260 people were killed and many more were wounded and maimed.

The Gaza Strip already has a disproportionately high number of disabled people, due to Israeli repeated military attacks. Moreover, during the Great March of Return (2018-20), Israeli snipers intentionally maimed Palestinian protesters, creating a generation of disabled youth.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)